BC-TEN--French Open Results

TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Wednesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Second Round

, , def. Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, .

Garbine Muguruza (19), Spain, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden, 6-4, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania and Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Mackenzie Mcdonald, United States and Reilly Opelka, United States, 3-0, ret.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia and Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-4, 6-1.