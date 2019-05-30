Taiwan needs to diversify the products it exports and the markets it sells to if it wants to ease pressures it faces from the United States-China trade war, an economist with the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) has said.

The Swiss-based IMD raised Taiwan's global competitiveness by one notch to 16th in its 2019 world competitiveness report released Tuesday, and IMD chief economist Christos Cabolis suggested a few ways Taiwan could maintain its economic strength.

"The U.S.-China trade tension brings an additional weight in the exporting sector of Taiwan," he told CNA in an interview. "Diversification with respect to partners and products will reduce the impact of the trade tensions."

Taiwan is an open economy with exports accounting for 60 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), which makes Taiwan vulnerable to fluctuations in export prices, Cabolis said.

"Taiwan's exports are concentrated with respect to both the range of products exported and the trading partners. Diversifying over these two dimensions reduces the risks associated with fluctuations in the economies of the small number of partners and goods exported," Cabolis said.

He also stressed the importance of institutions, saying that economies with high-quality institutions and strong societal frameworks exhibit higher economic growth and value creation.

Taiwan ranked 16th among the 63 economies the IMD studied, one notch higher than last year's ranking, and fourth in the Asia-Pacific region, behind Singapore, Hong Kong and China, according to the 2019 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking report.

Political and economic uncertainties are two major variables expected to affect global competitiveness in 2019. In the face of these challenges, Taiwan should strengthen its efforts to make its economy more globalized, digitized, and intelligent, Cabolis said.

Also, Taiwan has to speed up industrial innovation and improve its labor participation and social cohesion, he said.