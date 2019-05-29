ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic National Committee is increasing the qualifying threshold for its September and October presidential primary debates.

The move could help cull a field of 24 candidates by denying spots to those who miss certain polling and fundraising marks.

To qualify for the September or October debates, a candidate must have 2% support in four approved polls and have at least 130,000 unique donors to his or her campaign. That's stiffer than the requirements for upcoming June and July debates.

ABC and Univision will broadcast the third primary debate on Sept. 12, plus a potential second night if the field remains large. The June and July debates already are certain to be spread over two nights.

The October schedule and sponsoring network haven't been decided.