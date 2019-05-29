TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei City will continue to provide free at-home training for the city’s foreign caregivers to help them sharpen caregiving skills and adapt to the local environment, after having provided the service for one year.

According to the city government, training in medication safety, living environment safety, dementia care techniques, and social resources linkage will be added to this year's serive.

According to the city’s statistics, there are now approximately 44,143 foreign caretakers in Taipei – roughly 1,000 more compared to the previous year.

The trainings will be provided by a professional team consisting of nurses and bilingual interpreters.

“First, health management assessment of the care recipients is conducted,” the city said in a news release. “Then, the team will provide one-on-one instructions for foreign caregivers with respect to the necessary and appropriate skills and daily life counseling, such as oral care, turning patients in bed and patting their backs, moving patients, and other simple movements.”

Foreign and Disabled Labor Office (FDLO) Director Yeh Hsiu-shan said that the training will improve migrant workers’ care techniques and establish a friendly communication channel. “Ultimately, the care recipients’ overall life quality will be greatly improved, and the goal of bringing in dedicated migrant workers for the satisfaction of the hirers will be achieved,” Yeh added

FDLO expects to provide service to 480 families before the end of November. Any family in need of the service is welcome to send in their applications, the agency said.

For more details, please call the information hotline: (02) 8648-8388 ext. 121 Ms. Chen or reach out to FDLO at (02) 2338-1600 ext. 4211.



(Taipei City Foreign and Disabled Labor Office video)