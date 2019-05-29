|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Tampa Bay
|33
|19
|.635
|1
|Boston
|29
|26
|.527
|6½
|Toronto
|21
|34
|.382
|14½
|Baltimore
|17
|38
|.309
|18½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|Cleveland
|27
|27
|.500
|10
|Chicago
|25
|29
|.463
|12
|Detroit
|20
|32
|.385
|16
|Kansas City
|18
|36
|.333
|19
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|Oakland
|29
|25
|.537
|7
|Texas
|26
|26
|.500
|9
|Los Angeles
|24
|29
|.453
|11½
|Seattle
|24
|33
|.421
|13½
___
|Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, susp.
Baltimore 5, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, San Diego 2
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 3
Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Boston 12, Cleveland 5
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5
Milwaukee 5, Minnesota 4
Seattle 6, Texas 2
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 1, 1st game
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Detroit 3, Baltimore 0
Cleveland 7, Boston 5
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3, 2nd game
Houston 9, Chicago Cubs 6
Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 3
Texas 11, Seattle 4
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-1), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Smyly 1-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 2-2), 3:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Boston (Weber 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Carpenter 0-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4) at Houston (Miley 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.