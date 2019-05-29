TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s 85°C Bakery Café intends to make inroads into the Southeast Asian market, with the first flagship store slated to open in Phnom Penh, in June.

85°C Bakery Café, or 85 Café, was established in 2003 by Taiwan’s Gourmet Master Co., which has a presence in Taiwan, China, and the U.S. with over 1,000 outlets, reported Central News Agency. Its business in Cambodia will be operated by Branding King.

The first café will open on Preah Monivong Boulevard in Phnom Penh, a main thoroughfare of the city. The flagship store is touted by the company as the largest café in the Southeast Asian country to offer coffee, beverages, and pastry products, said the report.

As of March 2019, Gourmet Master has created a global food and beverage kingdom boasting 1,139 outlets, including 605 in China, 450 in Taiwan, 57 in the U.S., 17 in Australia, and 10 in Hong Kong.

Last year, an 85 Café in Los Angeles made headlines for infuriating Chinese netizens by receiving Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who stopped by the café to buy a coffee and interact with staff during her state visit to Latin America allies. China's state-run media, upset with Tsai's visit to the café, assumed the visit and her signing a pillow at the request of a staff member were part of a corporate strategy and political statement by the private business.