PARMA, Italy (AP) — Managers with Purdue Pharma's international arm, Mundipharma, have been swept up in a corruption scandal in Italy for allegedly paying a prominent pain doctor to push opioids. The case has been unfolding in Italy with little notice, even as Purdue faces lawsuits in the U.S. over its role in the opioid crisis that has claimed 400,000 lives.
Italian prosecutors allege the doctor took hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from a group he called "The Pain League."
It is the first known case outside the U.S. where employees of the pharmaceutical empire owned by the Sackler family have been criminally implicated, more than a decade after Purdue executives were convicted over misleading the American public about the addictiveness of OxyContin.