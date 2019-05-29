Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|001—2
|7
|0
Bailey, Diekman (8), McCarthy (9) and Martin Maldonado; Nova, Bummer (6), Marshall (8), Alex Colome (9) and James McCann. W_Alex Colome 2-0. L_Diekman 0-2.
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|101
|000
|10x—3
|6
|0
Richard, Shafer (5), Pannone (6) and Jansen; Stanek, Yarbrough (3), Roe (6), Pagan (7), Castillo (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Yarbrough 4-1. L_Richard 0-1. Sv_Castillo (6). HRs_Tampa Bay, Garcia (10), Meadows (12).
___
|Detroit
|110
|010
|000—3
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
Boyd, B.Farmer (7), Stumpf (7), J.Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Bundy, M.Castro (8) and Severino. W_Boyd 5-4. L_Bundy 2-6. Sv_Greene (17). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (4).
___
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|000—3
|3
|1
|Chicago
|003
|100
|00x—4
|12
|0
Keller, Boxberger (7), Peralta (8) and Gallagher, Martin Maldonado; Giolito, Alex Colome (9) and James McCann. W_Giolito 7-1. L_Keller 3-6. Sv_Alex Colome (10). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|400
|001
|000—5
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|300—4
|8
|1
Lauer, Wisler (6), Wieck (7), Maton (7), Erlin (7), Stammen (7), Yates (9) and Hedges; Tanaka, Harvey (7), Cessa (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Lauer 4-4. L_Tanaka 3-4. Sv_Yates (21). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (9). New York, Sanchez (17).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|021—3
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|50x—5
|10
|0
Davies, Claudio (7), Guerra (7), Houser (8) and Grandal; Smeltzer, Magill (7), Parker (8), Rogers (9), R.Harper (9) and J.Castro, Astudillo. W_Magill 1-0. L_Claudio 1-2. Sv_R.Harper (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Hiura (3), Grandal (11). Minnesota, Rosario (17).
___
|Chicago
|030
|003
|000—6
|9
|1
|Houston
|101
|402
|10x—9
|11
|0
Lester, Brach (6), Edwards Jr. (8) and Contreras; C.Martin, James (4), H.Rondon (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and Stubbs. W_James 2-0. L_Lester 3-4. Sv_R.Osuna (15). HRs_Chicago, Russell (4), Heyward (8), Schwarber (9), Bote 2 (6). Houston, Bregman 2 (17).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|042—
|6
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|250
|21x—11
|11
|0
Lyles, Hartlieb (5), R.Davis (7) and Diaz; Sims, Stephenson (8) and Barnhart. W_Sims 1-0. L_Lyles 5-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Newman (1). Cincinnati, Dietrich 3 (17), Peraza (5).
___
|St. Louis
|300
|000
|000—3
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|200
|00x—4
|8
|0
Wainwright, Gallegos (7) and Molina; Pivetta, E.Garcia (6), Dominguez (7), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Pivetta 3-1. L_Wainwright 4-5. Sv_Neris (10). HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (15), Goldschmidt (11). Philadelphia, Hernandez (6).
___
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|002—
|3
|6
|2
|Miami
|012
|043
|01x—11
|14
|0
Samardzija, Vincent (5), Coonrod (8) and Posey, Vogt; Richards, Hernandez (8) and Alfaro. W_Richards 2-5. L_Samardzija 2-4. HRs_San Francisco, Panik (3). Miami, Alfaro (8), Cooper (3), Herrera (1).
___
|Washington
|000
|103
|100—5
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|020—4
|8
|0
Strasburg, Barraclough (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki; Fried, Swarzak (6), Blevins (8), Tomlin (8) and B.McCann, Flowers. W_Strasburg 5-3. L_Fried 7-3. Sv_Doolittle (10). HRs_Washington, Kendrick (9). Atlanta, Riley (6).
___
|Arizona
|001
|010
|000—2
|9
|1
|Colorado
|000
|200
|22x—6
|7
|1
Kelly, Crichton (7), Bradley (8) and Avila; Senzatela, Diaz (7), Bettis (8) and Iannetta. W_Diaz 1-0. L_Kelly 4-6. Sv_Bettis (1). HRs_Arizona, Escobar (13). Colorado, Iannetta (4).