By  Associated Press
2019/05/29 11:36
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 47 178 28 60 .337
Polanco Min 52 206 33 69 .335
Devers Bos 53 202 38 66 .327
Brantley Hou 54 209 30 68 .325
Andrus Tex 41 169 26 54 .320
Reddick Hou 48 174 23 55 .316
Fletcher LAA 51 175 25 55 .314
Dozier KC 50 179 26 56 .313
LeMahieu NYY 49 192 32 60 .312
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSanchez, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; MChapman, Oakland, 14; 9 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Bregman, Houston, 38; AGordon, Kansas City, 37; Voit, New York, 37; Brantley, Houston, 36; 5 tied at 35.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.