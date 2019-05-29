|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|TAnderson ChW
|47
|178
|28
|60
|.337
|Polanco Min
|52
|206
|33
|69
|.335
|Devers Bos
|53
|202
|38
|66
|.327
|Brantley Hou
|53
|206
|30
|66
|.320
|Andrus Tex
|41
|169
|26
|54
|.320
|Reddick Hou
|48
|174
|23
|55
|.316
|Fletcher LAA
|51
|175
|25
|55
|.314
|Dozier KC
|50
|179
|26
|56
|.313
|LeMahieu NYY
|49
|192
|32
|60
|.312
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Home Runs
Springer, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; GSanchez, New York, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; MChapman, Oakland, 14; 9 tied at 13.
|Runs Batted In
Rosario, Minnesota, 47; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; AGordon, Kansas City, 37; Voit, New York, 37; 6 tied at 35.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Giolito, Chicago, 7-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.