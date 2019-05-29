A pair of memorandums of understanding on artificial intelligence cooperation were inked May 27 in Taipei City between two local AI research facilities and Singapore-headquartered Certis Group, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.



The pacts were signed respectively by Chen Hsin-hsi, director of National Taiwan University’s AI Innovation Research Center, and Ted Kuo, chief executive officer of National Chiao Tung University’s Pervasive AI Research Labs, with Joseph C. P. Tan, senior managing director of Certis Group.



Under the agreements, the facilities operated by Taipei-based NTU and Hsinchu City-headquartered NCTU in northern Taiwan will collaborate with Certis Group in key AI areas such as big data privacy, Internet of Things data analysis, natural language processing and video image recognition. They also agree to share R&D resources and promote talent cultivation and exchanges.



According to the MOST, international collaboration is a key component of the government’s AI innovation development strategy. Certis is an ideal partner given its leadership in intelligent security technology and extensive experience as a service provider to major public sector facilities in the city-state and Australia for over 60 years, the ministry said.



Cross-border collaboration represents a mutually beneficial approach for both sides as the facilities will gain invaluable R&D know-how, while Certis can capitalize on Taiwan’s high-tech prowess, quality talent pool and robust industrial infrastructure, the MOST added.



Established in 1958 and partially supported by the Singapore government, Certis Group is an advanced integrated security organization active in Australia, Hong Kong, Macao, Malaysia, the Middle East and China.