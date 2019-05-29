Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 000 100 000—1 7 0 Chicago 000 010 001—2 7 0

Bailey, Diekman (8), McCarthy (9) and Martin Maldonado; Nova, Bummer (6), Marshall (8), Alex Colome (9) and James McCann. W_Alex Colome 2-0. L_Diekman 0-2.

___

Toronto 000 000 001—1 6 0 Tampa Bay 101 000 10x—3 6 0

Richard, Shafer (5), Pannone (6) and Jansen; Stanek, Yarbrough (3), Roe (6), Pagan (7), Castillo (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Yarbrough 4-1. L_Richard 0-1. Sv_Castillo (6). HRs_Tampa Bay, Garcia (10), Meadows (12).

___

Detroit 110 010 000—3 8 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 6 1

Boyd, B.Farmer (7), Stumpf (7), J.Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Bundy, M.Castro (8) and Severino. W_Boyd 5-4. L_Bundy 2-6. Sv_Greene (17). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (4).

___

Kansas City 300 000 000—3 3 1 Chicago 003 100 00x—4 12 0

Keller, Boxberger (7), Peralta (8) and Gallagher, Martin Maldonado; Giolito, Alex Colome (9) and James McCann. W_Giolito 7-1. L_Keller 3-6. Sv_Alex Colome (10). HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (9).

___

INTERLEAGUE San Diego 400 001 000—5 10 0 New York 000 100 300—4 8 1

Lauer, Wisler (6), Wieck (7), Maton (7), Erlin (7), Stammen (7), Yates (9) and Hedges; Tanaka, Harvey (7), Cessa (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Lauer 4-4. L_Tanaka 3-4. Sv_Yates (21). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (9). New York, Sanchez (17).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Pittsburgh 000 000 042— 6 8 0 Cincinnati 010 250 21x—11 11 0

Lyles, Hartlieb (5), R.Davis (7) and Diaz; Sims, Stephenson (8) and Barnhart. W_Sims 1-0. L_Lyles 5-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Newman (1). Cincinnati, Dietrich 3 (17), Peraza (5).

___

St. Louis 300 000 000—3 4 0 Philadelphia 002 200 00x—4 8 0

Wainwright, Gallegos (7) and Molina; Pivetta, E.Garcia (6), Dominguez (7), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Pivetta 3-1. L_Wainwright 4-5. Sv_Neris (10). HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (15), Goldschmidt (11). Philadelphia, Hernandez (6).

___

San Francisco 100 000 002— 3 6 2 Miami 012 043 01x—11 14 0

Samardzija, Vincent (5), Coonrod (8) and Posey, Vogt; Richards, Hernandez (8) and Alfaro. W_Richards 2-5. L_Samardzija 2-4. HRs_San Francisco, Panik (3). Miami, Alfaro (8), Cooper (3), Herrera (1).

___

Washington 000 103 100—5 11 0 Atlanta 000 200 020—4 8 0

Strasburg, Barraclough (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki; Fried, Swarzak (6), Blevins (8), Tomlin (8) and B.McCann, Flowers. W_Strasburg 5-3. L_Fried 7-3. Sv_Doolittle (10). HRs_Washington, Kendrick (9). Atlanta, Riley (6).