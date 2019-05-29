Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|001—2
|7
|0
Bailey, Diekman (8), McCarthy (9) and Maldonado; Nova, Bummer (6), Marshall (8), Colome (9) and McCann. W_Colome 2-0. L_Diekman 0-2.
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|101
|000
|10x—3
|6
|0
Richard, Shafer (5), Pannone (6) and Jansen; Stanek, Yarbrough (3), Roe (6), Pagan (7), Castillo (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Yarbrough 4-1. L_Richard 0-1. Sv_Castillo (6). HRs_Tampa Bay, Garcia (9), Meadows (11).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|400
|001
|000—5
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|300—4
|8
|1
Lauer, Wisler (6), Wieck (7), Maton (7), Erlin (7), Stammen (7), Yates (9) and Hedges; Tanaka, Harvey (7), Cessa (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Lauer 4-4. L_Tanaka 3-4. Sv_Yates (21). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (8). New York, Sanchez (17).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|042—
|6
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|250
|21x—11
|11
|0
Lyles, Hartlieb (5), R.Davis (7) and Diaz; Sims, Stephenson (8) and Barnhart. W_Sims 1-0. L_Lyles 5-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Newman (1). Cincinnati, Dietrich 3 (17), Peraza (5).
___
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|002—
|3
|6
|2
|Miami
|012
|043
|01x—11
|14
|0
Samardzija, Vincent (5), Coonrod (8) and Posey, Vogt; Richards, Hernandez (8) and Alfaro. W_Richards 2-5. L_Samardzija 2-4. HRs_San Francisco, Panik (3). Miami, Alfaro (8), Cooper (3), Herrera (1).