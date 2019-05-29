BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Connecticut 88, Indiana 77
|Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled