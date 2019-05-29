  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
2019/05/29 09:02
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 2 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 ½
Indiana 1 1 .500 1
Chicago 0 1 .000
New York 0 1 .000
Washington 0 1 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Dallas 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 88, Indiana 77

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled