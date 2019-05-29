|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|TAnderson ChW
|47
|178
|28
|60
|.337
|Polanco Min
|51
|202
|33
|67
|.332
|Devers Bos
|53
|202
|38
|66
|.327
|Brantley Hou
|53
|206
|30
|66
|.320
|Andrus Tex
|41
|169
|26
|54
|.320
|Dozier KC
|49
|176
|26
|56
|.318
|Reddick Hou
|48
|174
|23
|55
|.316
|LeMahieu NYY
|48
|187
|32
|59
|.316
|Fletcher LAA
|51
|175
|25
|55
|.314
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Home Runs
Springer, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 16; GSanchez, New York, 16; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; MChapman, Oakland, 14; 9 tied at 13.
|Runs Batted In
Rosario, Minnesota, 45; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Correa, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Pence, Texas, 35.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.