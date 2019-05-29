  1. Home
Mexico president's flight aborts landing, makes 2nd attempt

By  Associated Press
2019/05/29 06:03
FILE - In this April 29, 2019 file photo, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador attends a ceremony at the Military Airbase Number 1 in Santa L

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's flight to the west coast city of Tepic had nearly landed when the pilot pulled out due to crosswinds and landed a short time later.

The president was flying aboard a commercial flight from bargain airline Volaris Tuesday from Mexico City.

According to a statement from Volaris, the pilot followed protocol in aborting the landing when the crosswinds were detected. It said the maneuver was "completely normal and safe." The airlines said the flight landed two minutes ahead of schedule.

Upon arrival López Obrador told reporters it happens and that it was nothing serious.

López Obrador is selling the presidential jet and flies commercial several times a week.

He was attending a ceremony commemorating the centennial anniversary of the death of poet Amado Nervo.