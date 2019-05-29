New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|98.30
|Up
|2.70
|Jul
|93.20
|96.45
|92.65
|96.05
|Up
|2.75
|Sep
|95.55
|98.70
|95.00
|98.30
|Up
|2.70
|Dec
|99.00
|102.15
|98.50
|101.80
|Up
|2.70
|Mar
|102.30
|105.50
|101.95
|105.25
|Up
|2.70
|May
|104.75
|107.70
|104.35
|107.40
|Up
|2.65
|Jul
|106.65
|109.45
|106.45
|109.20
|Up
|2.50
|Sep
|109.10
|111.15
|108.30
|110.90
|Up
|2.30
|Dec
|111.20
|113.85
|111.20
|113.60
|Up
|2.10
|Mar
|114.45
|116.40
|114.45
|116.40
|Up
|1.95
|May
|116.45
|118.25
|116.45
|118.25
|Up
|1.80
|Jul
|118.45
|120.05
|118.45
|120.05
|Up
|1.60
|Sep
|121.25
|121.85
|121.15
|121.85
|Up
|1.45
|Dec
|124.15
|124.60
|124.15
|124.60
|Up
|1.45
|Mar
|127.20
|Up
|1.45