BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/05/29 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 98.30 Up 2.70
Jul 93.20 96.45 92.65 96.05 Up 2.75
Sep 95.55 98.70 95.00 98.30 Up 2.70
Dec 99.00 102.15 98.50 101.80 Up 2.70
Mar 102.30 105.50 101.95 105.25 Up 2.70
May 104.75 107.70 104.35 107.40 Up 2.65
Jul 106.65 109.45 106.45 109.20 Up 2.50
Sep 109.10 111.15 108.30 110.90 Up 2.30
Dec 111.20 113.85 111.20 113.60 Up 2.10
Mar 114.45 116.40 114.45 116.40 Up 1.95
May 116.45 118.25 116.45 118.25 Up 1.80
Jul 118.45 120.05 118.45 120.05 Up 1.60
Sep 121.25 121.85 121.15 121.85 Up 1.45
Dec 124.15 124.60 124.15 124.60 Up 1.45
Mar 127.20 Up 1.45