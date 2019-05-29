  1. Home
  2. World

Trump team faces tough audiences as it sells Mideast plan

By  Associated Press
2019/05/29 00:28
FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. There is little en

FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. There is little en

FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Cro

FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Cro

FILE -- In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Palestinians hold a poster showing President Donald Trump during a protest in the west bank city of Bethlehe

FILE -- In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Palestinians hold a poster showing President Donald Trump during a protest in the west bank city of Bethlehe

FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania in

FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania in

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Jared Kushner looks out from back stage before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a rally at Show Me C

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Jared Kushner looks out from back stage before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a rally at Show Me C

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump's top Mideast advisers face skeptical audiences as they visit several locations in the region and in Europe to rally support for their "economy-first" plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

The White House is promoting a meeting in Bahrain next month as the first phase of its long-awaited Mideast peace plan, which envisions large-scale investment and infrastructure work, much of it funded by wealthy Arab countries, in the Palestinian territories.

But American officials say the Bahrain conference will not include the core political issues of the conflict: borders of a Palestinian state, the status of Jerusalem, the fate of Palestinian refugees or Israeli security demands.

The Palestinians will not attend the Bahrain meeting, rejecting the parameters of the conference, while key American allies Egypt and Jordan have not announced their plans for participation.