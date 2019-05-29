  1. Home
Taiwan’s Acer considers moving production out of China

A protracted trade war between the U.S. and China is not good news for the global market, Acer CEO believes

By Judy Lo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/29 00:27
Jason Chen, Chairman & CEO of Acer (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chairman and CEO of Acer Inc., Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said Acer is considering working with manufacturers outside China, reported Central News Agency, on Monday (May 28).

Chen said innovation is the only way to respond to the U.S.-China trade war. Acer is also calculating the effects of making its products in countries other than China.

Acer products are made by contract manufacturers because the company does not have any production plants itself. Both Acer and its contract manufacturers will keep a close eye on the U.S.-China trade talks, said Chen.

In a market that is ever-changing, flexibility and openness are what keeps the company successful, Chen said. A protracted trade war between the U.S. and China will not be good news for the global market, he added.

Asked if Acer will work with manufacturers outside China, Chen said the company has mapped out several initiatives to cope with market changes resulting from trade talks.

Acer founder Stan Shih (施振榮) added that flexibility and quick response to changes are the strengths of Taiwanese enterprises. He is confident the company will continue to grow.
