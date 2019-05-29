Taipei (CNA) -- Amended regulations that ban ride-hailing service Uber from running a taxi business in Taiwan while partnering with rental car companies will come into effect in early June, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) announced Tuesday

The proposed Article 103-1 of the Regulations for Automobile Transportation Operators, dubbed the "Uber Clause," will be approved at a planned internal affairs meeting at the ministry on Thursday, said Vice Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材).

Following approval, the new article is expected to take effect in early June, Wang said, noting that a transitional period will be allowed, with punishments for violations not starting until early October.

The ministry will not change the rules for Uber, as doing so would be unfair to legitimate taxi drivers around the nation, he said.

Praising the quality of service offered by Uber, Wang said the U.S.-based company can still continue operate in Taiwan, as long as it respects the law.

"It is Uber that has led about 10,000 drivers into breaking the law. Now it has an obligation to take them back onto the right path," Wang said.

The proposed changes to the regulations were announced in February. They were drafted to prohibit Uber drivers partnering with rental car companies, with whom Uber has been working for the past two years, from driving around looking for passengers or waiting for fares at taxi stands or other areas.

Fares have to be charged by the hour or the day under the "Uber Clause."

Under Uber's current model -- a compromise reached with the government to allow it to operate in Taiwan -- it is supposed to use its service with drivers who use cars from rental car companies or register their own cars with such companies.

However, the government decided to target Uber when taxi drivers complained that the Uber model was simply a taxi service under another name and was hurting their business.

With the new rules to take effect soon, Wang said he hopes Uber will apply to become a taxi company so that it can be covered by the ministry's "multi-purpose taxi program," which permits flexible rates with a minimum fare base, without having to change Uber's general operating style, including the appearance of its vehicles.

As for the 10,000 Uber drivers, the MOTC will assist them in obtaining the required taxi service operation permit if they decide to remain in the business, Wang said.

Meanwhile, Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯), head of the Directorate-General of Highways, said he expects punitive measures to be in place from early October, so that those violating the revised regulations will face fines ranging from NT$9,000 (US$285) to NT$90,000.

Also Tuesday, Uber issued a statement expressing disappointment at the MOTC's announcement, insisting that its business model in Taiwan is totally legal. The company said it will seek to work with relevant government agencies to get the amended regulations withdrawn.

It also expressed dismay at the transportation ministry for not considering the public interest in its proposed changes and pushing ahead with the amendment without any consultation.

The company said it will continue to operate normally during the transitional period, and will also work with relevant government agencies to seek a solution that benefits passengers, rental car drivers and ride-hailing businesses.