TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 ATTA Taichung International Travel Fair will take place at Taichung International Exhibition Center from May 31 to June 3.

Organized by the Association Taichung Travel Agency (ATTA), tourism authorities and airlines from countries such as China, Japan, and Korea will participate, Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Tuesday (May 28).

In addition, 23 domestic, tourism-related factories (that run factory tours and sell items such as food or pottery), plus 47 foreign and 103 domestic travel agencies will take part in the fair, the report said.

ATTA Deputy Chairman Chen Ji-yuan said overall revenues for the travel industry so far this year have increased by 5 percent compared to the same period last year. The top three travel destinations for Taiwanese are, respectively, Japan, China, and South Korea, he said.

Revenues for the domestic travel industry, meanwhile, have increased by 10-20 percent this year, thanks to an increase in Chinese tourists.

Chen said that in the last five years, due to the growth of budget airlines and hotel room reservation websites, prices for flight tickets and accommodation have become more transparent. This has stimulated the trend for individual travel and negatively impacted traditional group tour operators, according to CNA.

Group tour operators, airlines and local restaurants taking part in the fair have offered discounts for their services, or products for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday and the summer vacation, Chen added.

