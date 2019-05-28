TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and ex-Premier William Lai (賴清德) talked without aides present from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday (May 28) at a location in Taipei City’s Yangmingshan area, reports said.

The meeting was unexpected as it came just one day before the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) had to meet again to find a solution to the dispute about the presidential candidate selection process.

A CEC session last week failed to find a compromise, as Tsai continued to insist on the inclusion of cellphones in the opinion polls planned to determine who will represent the DPP in the January 2020 presidential election.

Lai has called on the party leadership to stick to the existing rules and conduct the polls as soon as possible.

After Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, no immediate details were available about the content of the two leaders’ discussions, and on whether or not some kind of accommodation had been reached.

A spokesman for the Tsai camp said the president was still hoping solidarity would prevail to help the DPP win the elections, the Liberty Times reported.

On the other hand, a Lai camp representative said the former premier had always wanted progress on the conducting of the opinion polls.

DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) told reporters the CEC should absolutely come up with a decision about the opinion polls in its Wednesday (May 29) meeting. Both sides as well as the public were expecting the DPP to reach a consensus and a solution acceptable to all, Cho reportedly said.

The party chairman added that over the past few days, he had spoken with both the president and the ex-premier, according to the Liberty Times.