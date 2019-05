BC-TEN--French Open Results

TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Tuesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

First Round

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Elliot Benchetrit, France, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.

Kyle Edmund (28), Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Women's Singles

First Round

Daria Kasatkina (21), Russia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Monica Puig, Puerto Rico, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-1, 7-5.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Lin Zhu, China, 6-1, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Ken Skupski, Britain and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Jonny O'Mara, Britain and Luke Bambridge, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Cheng-Peng Hsieh, Taiwan and Christopher Rungkat, Indonesia, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Austin Krajicek (16), United States, 6-3, 6-4.