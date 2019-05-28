IFA, a global leading trade show that attracts more than 240,000 visitors around the world with 1,800 exhibitors from the consumer and home electronic brands, hosted its annual Media Reception in Taipei on Tuesday (May 28).

In an interview with Taiwan News, IFA’s Director Dirk Koslowski talked about IFA’s 2019 vision and goals for its consumer electronics retail exhibits in Berlin (September 6-11), New York (June 12-13), and Guangzhou (September 19-21).

Organized by Messe Berlin, one of the top global trade show organizers, IFA is the platform where innovations like IoT (Internet of Things) and voice recognition technologies come together. More than 100,000 out of the 240,000 visitors from each year are trade visitors who come to the show to learn and potentially purchase new product lines.

Koslowski said IFA seeks to inform its media and industry partners about the global innovations show, and leverage Taiwanese brands to a broad audience, especially European retailers and US retailers.

As the director of IFA, Koslowski was proud of its long history that began in 1924. In that year, Albert Einstein was the show’s keynotes speaker. Almost a century later, IFA is turning its focus on 5G networks this year. According to Koslowski, IFA has locked down Richard Yu, Huawei’s CEO Consumer Business Group, and Cristinao Amo, President of Qualcomm as this year’s keynote speakers.

When asked about the recent US ban on Huawei and the political hostility in the tech industry, Koslowski said IFA is a neutral platform that promotes competitive businesses from around the world. The hash tag IFA invented “coinnovation” represents a spirit that overlooks differences, and focuses on searching competitive solutions together.

In the end of the interview, Koslowski said IFA’s networking system has the capacity to create a business sphere that promotes a much better appearance of new technology and products.