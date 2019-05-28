Taiwan Army crash leaves 15 injured

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 15 soldiers were taken to hospital in Hsinchu County Tuesday (May 28) after their truck crashed into an empty sentry post during military maneuvers.

The drills were reportedly part of the latest round of Han Kuang exercises, the United Daily News reported.

After 4 p.m. Tuesday, the group was passing by the guard post at the Army base in Hukou when the vehicle slammed into the structure and into a wall. As a result, the front of the truck was destroyed and a total of 15 soldiers were injured.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, but the military were transferred to two hospitals in the region, reports said.

The Army had launched an investigation into how and why the accident happened. There were no immediate pictures of the crash site available, but photographers went to the hospitals where they found soldiers in combat uniforms pacing the hallways, reports said.

