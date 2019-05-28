  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan foreign minister to visit 3 Caribbean allies to solidify ties

By  Central News Agency
2019/05/28 19:10
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (image from Presidential Office Flickr)

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (image from Presidential Office Flickr)

Taipei (CNA) Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) departed Taiwan Tuesday on a visit to three of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the Caribbean region to enhance relations and build closer cooperation, according to his ministry.

On his first trip to the region as foreign minister, Wu is scheduled to visit St. Christopher and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia, where he will meet with their respective leaders to discuss issues of mutual concern, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

In St. Christopher and Nevis, he will meet with the country's Prime Minister Timothy Harris and visit Pinney's Beach Park, a project that Taiwan helped to design, MOFA said.

Wu's itinerary in St. Lucia includes participation in a groundbreaking ceremony for a road reconstruction project, in addition to his meeting with the country's Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, the ministry said.

Wu will sign an MOU with St. Vincent and the Grenadines on a donation of police cars and will hold talks with its Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, according to MOFA.

More than half Taiwan's 17 diplomatic allies are in the Latin American and Caribbean region. (By Joseph Yeh)
MOFA
diplomacy
Joseph Wu
Caribbean

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan welcomes parliamentarians from France and UK
Taiwan welcomes parliamentarians from France and UK
2019/05/28 12:07
Honduras Second Vice President visits Taiwan
Honduras Second Vice President visits Taiwan
2019/05/27 15:00
Peruvian Congressman awarded Friendship Medal for supporting Taiwan
Peruvian Congressman awarded Friendship Medal for supporting Taiwan
2019/05/25 11:28
Time for Taiwan to launch a campaign of guerrilla diplomacy
Time for Taiwan to launch a campaign of guerrilla diplomacy
2019/05/24 18:45
South Korea to increase fines for travelers carrying pork products
South Korea to increase fines for travelers carrying pork products
2019/05/21 15:43