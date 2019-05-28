In this photo made on May 22, 2019, a long queue of mountain climbers line a path on Mount Everest. About half a dozen climbers died on Everest last w
Eric Murphy, a mountain guide from Bellingham, Washington poses for a photograph in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. “Every minute counts ther
Indian climber Ameesha Chauhan who survived dangerous overcrowding on Mount Everest gets treatment at a hospital after she was rescued in Kathmandu, N
Indian climber Ameesha Chauhan who survived dangerous overcrowding on Mount Everest checks her cell phone as she gets treatment at a hospital after sh
In this Monday, May 27, 209, photo, birds fly as Mount Everest is seen from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal. Seasoned mountaineers say the Ne
Indian climber Ameesha Chauhan who survived dangerous overcrowding on Mount Everest gets treatment at a hospital after she was rescued in Kathmandu, N
NAMCHE, Nepal (AP) — Seasoned mountaineers say Nepal's reluctance to limit the number of permits it issues to climb Mount Everest has caused dangerous overcrowding and contributed to a high death toll.
Eleven people have died on the mountain this year, the highest number since 2015. The government has also issued its highest-ever number of permits, 381.
Most of the deaths are attributed to altitude sickness.
Once only accessible to well-heeled elite mountaineers, Nepal's booming climbing market has driven down the cost of an expedition, opening Everest up to hobbyists and adventure-seekers. They are required to have a doctors' certificate that they are physically fit, but not to prove their stamina at such extreme heights.
Experienced climbers say they endanger the entire enterprise.