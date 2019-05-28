TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The rivals for the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential nomination, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and ex-Premier William Lai (賴清德), met Tuesday (May 28) afternoon, on the eve of a party leadership meeting which is supposed to find a way out of a stalemate over the selection process, media reports said.

Initially, no results were announced about the encounter, and no details about the location and length of the discussions.

The Liberty Times said the two leaders met at 2 p.m. to try and reach a consensus about the selection issue.

Last Wednesday (May 22), the DPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) failed to reach an agreement on how to conduct polls to determine the party candidate in the January 2020 presidential election.

The Tsai camp wants the primary polls to include smartphone users and to take place after the June 7 Dragon Boat holiday, while Lai has insisted the existing rules should be respected, with only landline users to be polled, and with the surveys taking place as quickly as possible.

After last week’s CEC meeting, DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) came out strongly in favor of the existing selection system.

At a news conference later the same day, Lai proposed that if he defeated Han in the DPP polls and Han beat Tsai, the party leadership should nominate him as its candidate. However, if he failed to beat Han, or if President Tsai won more support than Han in the DPP poll, then he would fully support Tsai to run for a second and final term.

