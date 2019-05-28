  1. Home
  2. World

OISTAT headquarters to remain in Taiwan until 2025

The global theater network has been headquartered in Taiwan since 2005

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/28 17:34
OISTAT President Bert Detterman (left) with Vice-minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang.

OISTAT President Bert Detterman (left) with Vice-minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A signing ceremony on Tuesday (May 28) guaranteed the International Organization of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians (OISTAT) headquarters will remain in Taiwan until 2025.

Vice-minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) signed a declaration that will see another five-year phase of cooperation between Taiwan and OISTAT at an event hosted by the Ministry of Culture (MOC), according to the Liberty Times.

We have entered the grand age of Taiwanese theater, said Hsiao, and since the completion of the WeiWuYing National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts last year, Taiwan’s three major cities have made unforeseen contributions to the world of stage performance. Sustaining cooperation with OISTAT will help further connect Taiwanese theater with international audiences, he said.

The Taiwan Association of Theater Technology became an official member of OISTAT in 1999 after holding an observer seat for two years. OISTAT’s headquarters have remained in Taiwan for 14 years.

OISTAT President Bert Determann said the organization’s goal is to build and secure a global communication network for theater that spans all facets of the industry, from the cultivation of students to the introduction of new technology. OISTAT has been responsible for countless productions, from small theater shows to Olympic Games openings, he said.

The MOC said several Taiwanese OISTAT associates will participate in this year’s Prague Quadrennial from June 6-16, including video designer Ethan Wang (王奕盛) and well-known augmented reality production team Gellybomb Games (接力棒遊戲工作室).
OISTAT
theater

RELATED ARTICLES

Nobel Prize winner’s work makes theatrical debut at NTNU in Taipei
Nobel Prize winner’s work makes theatrical debut at NTNU in Taipei
2019/05/02 17:13
Upcoming Events in Taipei, February 23 - March 3
Upcoming Events in Taipei, February 23 - March 3
2019/02/21 11:48
Upcoming Events in Taipei, January 4 - 13
Upcoming Events in Taipei, January 4 - 13
2019/01/03 16:16
Photo of the Day: Hand-painted movie posters in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Hand-painted movie posters in southern Taiwan
2018/12/27 14:19
Taipei and Taichung to jointly hold arts carnival in Spring 2019
Taipei and Taichung to jointly hold arts carnival in Spring 2019
2018/11/28 17:18