TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A signing ceremony on Tuesday (May 28) guaranteed the International Organization of Scenographers, Theatre Architects and Technicians (OISTAT) headquarters will remain in Taiwan until 2025.

Vice-minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) signed a declaration that will see another five-year phase of cooperation between Taiwan and OISTAT at an event hosted by the Ministry of Culture (MOC), according to the Liberty Times.

We have entered the grand age of Taiwanese theater, said Hsiao, and since the completion of the WeiWuYing National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts last year, Taiwan’s three major cities have made unforeseen contributions to the world of stage performance. Sustaining cooperation with OISTAT will help further connect Taiwanese theater with international audiences, he said.

The Taiwan Association of Theater Technology became an official member of OISTAT in 1999 after holding an observer seat for two years. OISTAT’s headquarters have remained in Taiwan for 14 years.

OISTAT President Bert Determann said the organization’s goal is to build and secure a global communication network for theater that spans all facets of the industry, from the cultivation of students to the introduction of new technology. OISTAT has been responsible for countless productions, from small theater shows to Olympic Games openings, he said.

The MOC said several Taiwanese OISTAT associates will participate in this year’s Prague Quadrennial from June 6-16, including video designer Ethan Wang (王奕盛) and well-known augmented reality production team Gellybomb Games (接力棒遊戲工作室).