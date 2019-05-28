TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) launched its TOP Grants program Tuesday (May 28) to fund students and help them publish academic papers overseas, boosting Taiwan’s international research position.

The number of Taiwanese students in the humanities overseas was gradually shrinking, with fewer and fewer teachers and researchers, which could lead to a weakening of Taiwan’s academic standing, the Central News Agency quoted the MOST.

The new TOP Grants program would support new excellent researchers and academics with funding for their writings and publications, in effect paving the way for a new generation of Taiwanese academic influencers.

Beneficiaries from the program would include Ph.D. students about to complete their studies in Europe and America, and teachers and researchers now employed at European or American institutions who had obtained their Ph.D. degree within the past 10 years, officials said.

Following a stringent review process, each year 10 Ph.D. students and five graduates could receive NT$900,000 (US$28,500) or NT$600,000, with the new graduates also eligible for a NT$200,000 grant to help with their publication of academic papers, CNA reported.

If funds became available, the program might be expanded to include Taiwanese academics anywhere in the world, the MOST said.

