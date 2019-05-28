TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Matsu National Scenic Area Administration is offering individual backpackers free guided walking tours around Fuzheng Village (福正聚落) on Matsu’s Dongju Island (東莒島).

The century-old Dongquan Lighthouse is located on the top of the hill above the village.

A walk around the village will enable visitors to see historic relics, century-old temples, Fuzheng Beach, the fishing port, and old stone houses of traditional Eastern Fujian style architecture built on the hillside facing the sea, the scenic area administration said.

A free guided tour starts at 4 p.m. every Saturday from June 1 to June 29, starting at the lobby of Juguang Visitor Center (莒光遊客中心). The capacity of participants for each tour is 40.

Advance online as well as on-site registrations for the free guided tours are available now.

For online registration, please click here, or write to printsys-matsu@tbroc.gov.tw and provide information about name and the intended date of tour.

In addition, participants will be provided with a free walking map, which includes walking routes and introductions to the attractions.

