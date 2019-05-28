TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will be the worst hit among a number of Asian countries if the U.S.-China trade war continues its dangerous trajectory, economists warn.

According to Bloomberg's Meava Cousin, Asia’s export supply chain is so deeply intertwined that if Chinese exports to the U.S. decline significantly, the ones to suffer most would be Taiwan, South Korea, and Malaysia.

Taiwan has approximately 1.6 percent output connected with the China’s exports to the U.S., while South Korea and Malaysia are 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent exposed, respectively. Electronics account for the lion’s share of the exports, Cousin said.

Growing concerns over the prospect of the protracted trade conflict and rising food prices have discouraged consumers from making purchases, which could spell decelerated economic growth for China, wrote the South China Morning Post. China’s upper and middle class are buying more gold and foreign currency as well as transferring their wealth abroad as a hedge against the risks.

The development of the trade war is changing so rapidly that some big brand names are bound to see increased cost and reduced production efficiency, noted Taiwan Computer Association chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢). Global trade restructuring is happening, Central News Agency quoted him.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month at the G20 summit for trade negotiations. On Monday (May 27), he said “we are not ready to make a deal (with China),” apparently not in a rush to ease tensions between the two world’s largest economies, reported The Straits Times.