Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

TAnderson ChW 46 178 28 60 .337
Polanco Min 51 202 33 67 .332
Devers Bos 53 202 38 66 .327
Brantley Hou 53 206 30 66 .320
Andrus Tex 41 169 26 54 .320
Reddick Hou 48 174 23 55 .316
LeMahieu NYY 48 187 32 59 .316
Fletcher LAA 51 175 25 55 .314
Dozier KC 48 172 26 54 .314
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Jonrones=
Springer, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 16; GSánchez, New York, 16; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; MChapman, Oakland, 14; 9 tied at 13.
Carreras Producidas=
Rosario, Minnesota, 45; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Mondesí, Kansas City, 41; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Correa, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Pence, Texas, 35.
Pitcheo=
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.