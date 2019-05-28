  1. Home
Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/28 13:10

J VB C H PROM.

TAnderson ChW 46 178 28 60 .337

Polanco Min 51 202 33 67 .332

Devers Bos 53 202 38 66 .327

Brantley Hou 53 206 30 66 .320

Andrus Tex 41 169 26 54 .320

Reddick Hou 48 174 23 55 .316

LeMahieu NYY 48 187 32 59 .316

Fletcher LAA 51 175 25 55 .314

Dozier KC 48 172 26 54 .314

Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308

Jonrones=

Springer, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 16; GSánchez, New York, 16; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 15; MChapman, Oakland, 14; 9 tied at 13.

Carreras Producidas=

Rosario, Minnesota, 45; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 42; Mondesí, Kansas City, 41; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Correa, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Pence, Texas, 35.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.