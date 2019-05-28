TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ (MOE) Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) clarified on Tuesday (May 28) that only one business operating in Taiwan—a Huawei Technologies subsidiary—had entered a recent United States blacklist.

The BOFT published a news bulletin to clear up misconceptions caused by a Liberty Times article that stated eight Taiwanese companies were blacklisted by the Trump administration on May 15. Seven of the listed companies have faced restrictions since 2012, the BOFT explained, for continuing to violate a U.S. trade embargo on Iran.

The Trump Administration’s Commerce Department on May 15 announced that it was adding China’s Huawei Technologies and 70 affiliates to its “Entity List,” which bans companies from importing U.S. technology without a special government license. The move came hours after Trump signed an executive order barring firms using foreign-made telecom equipment determined to “pose a national security risk.”

U.S. export control laws have a wide-ranging extraterritorial reach, the BOFT said. Because of this, the U.S. Department of Commerce may carry out investigations without the permission of the MOEA, and has not sought its assistance this time.

The MOEA has countless times reminded firms to avoid transgressing U.S. sanctions on Iran since their implementation in 2012, the BOFT said.

The BOFT said it has urged and requested industries to remain vigilant and not violate the U.S. ban in order to protect their own interests.