TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Some people in Taiwan perusing the political polls of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential primary presume the popularity of presidential incumbent Tsai Ing-wen is already past its peak, and will probably persist in being outpaced by previous premier, William Lai.

Throughout polling in recent weeks, despite some increases in support for Tsai Ing-wen, her support has continued to fall below that of former premier William Lai, suggesting Tsai’s popularity may already hit its ceiling of support.

This trend, according to analysts at China Times, supposedly indicates something they have termed the “Abandon Tsai, Protect Lai” effect (棄蔡保賴). The report suggests that the pro-Tsai camp is worried about Tsai hemorrhaging support, and therefore wants to circumvent the primary selection process already agreed to in March.

As a result, there has been a stalemate over whether or not there will be any changes in the polling process. The longer the primary selection is delayed, the more Lai’s popularity is likely to rise, according to China Times.

Both DPP contenders are still polling around seven percent behind Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu in a potential presidential match-up. The report predicts that predict that DPP supporters and centrist voters who are opposed to a KMT government under Han, are likely to rally behind Lai in the lead up to the 2020 election.