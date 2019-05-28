TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A French parliamentarian delegation and Lord Bethell, a member of the U.K. House of Lords, arrived in Taiwan to promote bilateral economic relationship, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (May 28).

The six-member delegation, led by Eric Bothorel, vice chair of the France-Taiwan friendship group at the National Assembly, will meet with Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) during it’s stay through Friday (May 31).

In addition, the parliamentarians will visit Taiwan’s legislature and meet with officials handling foreign affairs, technology, and trade over the next few days.

Bothorel visited Taiwan last September and met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office, said MOFA. The meeting took place after Legislative Yuan Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) made an unprecedented trip to the French National Assembly building last summer.

The French delegation is scheduled to visit the computer expo, Computex Taipei 2019, where a French tech pavilion will showcase products and services of seven award-winning French startups this week.

In addition to Computex, the delegation will also visit Taiwan AI Labs to learn more about the development of the Internet of Things, 5G, mobile communications, blockchain, startups, and eSports, among other industries, in Taiwan.

In a separate statement, MOFA noted that Lord Bethell, a member of the British-Taiwanese All Parliamentary Group, is visiting Taiwan from May 27 to June 1.

Lord Bethell will meet with a number of officials responsible for foreign and cross-strait affairs to discuss economic and trade cooperation.

MOFA added that visits by the French and British parliamentarians to Taiwan will likely increase mutual understanding on various issues and further strengthen bilateral relationships.