Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|010
|110
|000—3
|8
|2
|Baltimore
|202
|000
|10x—5
|7
|1
Norris, Alcantara (6), Hardy (8) and Greiner; Ynoa, Straily (5), Armstrong (9) and Severino. W_Straily 2-4. L_Norris 2-3. Sv_Armstrong (1). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (7), Nunez (13).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|201—3
|4
|2
|Tampa Bay
|010
|300
|04x—8
|14
|0
Sanchez, Waguespack (4), Rosscup (8), Gaviglio (8) and Maile; Y.Chirinos, Drake (6), Roe (6), Wood (7), Alvarado (8), Kolarek (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Y.Chirinos 6-1. L_Sanchez 3-5. HRs_Toronto, Davis (1), Galvis (8). Tampa Bay, Meadows (11).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|202
|000—5
|9
|0
|Oakland
|001
|230
|11x—8
|10
|0
Cahill, Bedrosian (5), C.Allen (6), L.Garcia (7), T.Cole (8) and Garneau; Bassitt, Petit (6), Buchter (6), Trivino (7), Soria (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley. W_Bassitt 3-1. L_Cahill 2-5. Sv_Treinen (11). HRs_Los Angeles, Pujols (9). Oakland, Chapman (14), Profar (8), Phegley (7).
___
|Cleveland
|201
|000
|200—
|5
|9
|1
|Boston
|002
|161
|11x—12
|13
|1
Rodriguez, O.Perez (5), Otero (6), Smith (7), Cimber (8) and R.Perez; Porcello, Hembree (7), Brasier (8), Velazquez (9) and Leon. W_Porcello 4-4. L_Rodriguez 1-5. HRs_Boston, Leon (2), Martinez 2 (11).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|020
|000
|000—2
|6
|2
|New York
|030
|000
|02x—5
|7
|0
Strahm, Wingenter (7), Stammen (8), Maton (8) and Hedges; Green, Hale (2), Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Hale 1-0. L_Strahm 2-4. Sv_A.Chapman (15). HRs_New York, Frazier (10), Gardner (8), Sanchez (16).
___
|Chicago
|200
|000
|102—5
|8
|0
|Houston
|015
|000
|00x—6
|10
|1
Hamels, Ryan (5), Maples (6), Kintzler (8) and Contreras; G.Cole, Rondon (7), Harris (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and R.Chirinos. W_G.Cole 5-5. L_Hamels 4-1. Sv_R.Osuna (14). HRs_Chicago, Russell (3), Rizzo (15), Almora Jr. (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|001
|000
|110—3
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|020
|000—2
|5
|2
Urena, N.Anderson (8), Conley (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro; Scherzer, Rainey (7), Barraclough (8), Grace (9), Suero (9) and Suzuki. W_Urena 3-6. L_Barraclough 1-2. Sv_Romo (10).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|102
|140—8
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|030
|101—5
|12
|1
Kingham, Ri.Rodriguez (5), Liriano (6), Crick (7), Vazquez (8) and Diaz; Castillo, Garrett (6), Matt Bowman (7), Hernandez (8), Peralta (8) and Barnhart. W_Crick 2-1. L_Hernandez 1-3. Sv_Vazquez (14). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (6), Bell (17).
___
|Arizona
|000
|101
|100
|00—3
|9
|0
|Colorado
|000
|100
|200
|01—4
|8
|0
Greinke, Hirano (7), Chafin (7), Bradley (7), Lopez (8), Sherfy (9), Andriese (10) and Avila, Kelly; J.Gray, Diaz (6), Estevez (8), Oberg (9), Shaw (10), Oh (11) and Wolters, Iannetta. W_Oh 2-1. L_Andriese 3-3. HRs_Arizona, Ahmed (4). Colorado, Dahl (4).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|600
|000
|20x—8
|10
|0
Keller, McRae (5), Ri.Rodriguez (8) and Stallings; S.Gray, Reed (7), Matt Bowman (9) and Curt Casali. W_S.Gray 2-4. L_Keller 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Dietrich (14), Puig (10), Iglesias (4).