TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a major weather front arrived this morning (May 28), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a heavy rain advisory for five counties and cities in Taiwan.

At 7 a.m. this morning, the CWB issued a heavy rain advisory for Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Keelung City, and Pingtung County. As the front closes in and a convective cloud system develops, heavy downpours are likely in these areas, with residents advised to beware of lightning strikes and strong wind gusts.

CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) told ETtoday that the front arrived this morning and will move south from northern Taiwan, likely causing heavy rains along the way. As the front passes, there may be mesoscale convective development and short-term heavy downpours are likely, said Lin.

Lin cautioned that the front will peak in intensity today, with unstable weather seen throughout Taiwan, and rainfall arriving in central and southern Taiwan later in the day. The front will gradually dissipate on Wednesday (May 29), but conditions will still be wet.

Weather Risk forecaster Lai Chung-wei (賴忠瑋) on his Facebook page said that thermal convection in the afternoon could bring heavy rains to mountainous areas of the country. In eastern Taiwan, he said that there is also a small area of low-pressure clouds developing offshore which could bring showers if they move inland.

Lai said the main impact of the weather front in Taiwan will be felt today and Wednesday. Although the front is expected to start to leave Taiwan on Wednesday, it is moving at a slow speed and its effects will be lingering.

The front is expected to weaken on Wednesday, but scattered showers are still likely throughout the country and afternoon thunderstorms are possible in mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan.

Weather map from Lai's Facebook page: