By  Associated Press
2019/05/28 07:59
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 46 178 28 60 .337
Polanco Min 50 197 33 66 .335
Andrus Tex 40 165 26 54 .327
Devers Bos 53 202 38 66 .327
Brantley Hou 53 206 30 66 .320
Reddick Hou 48 174 23 55 .316
LeMahieu NYY 48 187 32 59 .316
Fletcher LAA 51 175 25 55 .314
Dozier KC 48 172 26 54 .314
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 16; GSanchez, New York, 16; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; MChapman, Oakland, 14; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; 9 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 45; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; DoSantana, Seattle, 41; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Correa, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Pence, Texas, 35.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.