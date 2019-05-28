WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Serena Williams recovered from a shaky first set to come back and beat Vitalia Diatchenko in three in the first round. One particular error prompted Williams to yell at herself and stomp her foot. She then won 11 of the next 13 points to turn the match around. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had much easier victories to reach the second round. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 860 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-LOSING TO NADAL

PARIS — Playing for the first time in the main draw at Roland Garros, 184th-ranked Yannick Hanfmann had been curious to find out just how tough playing Rafael Nadal can be on the clay where he has won 11 French Opens. Well, now he knows. "It's rough" was how the German described it. By John Leicester. SENT: 600 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-SERENA'S OUTFIT

PARIS — Serena Williams' on-court fashion choices have drawn attention and headlines for much of her career. Her latest stand-out was black and white warmup jacket with "Champion," ''queen," ''goddess" and "mother" written on it. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 440 words, photos.

— Also:

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

SOC--ENGLAND-PLAYOFFS

LONDON — Prince William punches the air in joy inside Wembley Stadium as Aston Villa secures a return to the English Premier League and a future windfall of at least 170 million pounds. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY-PLAYOFFS

BERLIN — Union Berlin players were hoisted high and carried around their stadium after securing promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time. Union is the first club from East Germany's Oberliga to play in the Bundesliga in 10 years. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 600 words, photos.

Other stories:

— SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-KANE — Kane says he is 'ready to go' for Champions League final. SENT: 200 words.

— SKI--DOPING RING-REICHELT — Austrian ski veteran Reichelt quizzed in blood doping case. SENT: 150 words, photo.

