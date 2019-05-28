  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/28 05:39
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 010 110 000—3 8 2
Baltimore 202 000 10x—5 7 1

Norris, Alcantara (6), Hardy (8) and Greiner; Ynoa, Straily (5), Armstrong (9) and Severino. W_Straily 2-4. L_Norris 2-3. Sv_Armstrong (1). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (7), Nunez (13).

___

Toronto 000 000 201—3 4 2
Tampa Bay 010 300 04x—8 14 0

Sanchez, Waguespack (4), Rosscup (8), Gaviglio (8) and Maile; Y.Chirinos, Drake (6), Roe (6), Wood (7), Alvarado (8), Kolarek (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Y.Chirinos 6-1. L_Sanchez 3-5. HRs_Toronto, Davis (1), Galvis (8). Tampa Bay, Meadows (11).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 020 000 000—2 6 2
New York 030 000 02x—5 7 0

Strahm, Wingenter (7), Stammen (8), Maton (8) and Hedges; Green, Hale (2), Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Hale 1-0. L_Strahm 2-4. Sv_Chapman (15). HRs_New York, Frazier (10), Gardner (8), Sanchez (16).

___

Chicago 200 000 102—5 8 0
Houston 015 000 00x—6 10 1

Hamels, Ryan (5), Maples (6), Kintzler (8) and Contreras; Cole, Rondon (7), Harris (7), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and R.Chirinos. W_Cole 5-5. L_Hamels 4-1. Sv_R.Osuna (14). HRs_Chicago, Russell (3), Rizzo (15), Almora Jr. (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 001 000 110—3 9 0
Washington 000 020 000—2 5 2

Urena, N.Anderson (8), Conley (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro; Scherzer, Rainey (7), Barraclough (8), Grace (9), Suero (9) and Suzuki. W_Urena 3-6. L_Barraclough 1-2. Sv_Romo (10).

___

Pittsburgh 000 102 140—8 12 0
Cincinnati 000 030 101—5 12 1

Kingham, Ri.Rodriguez (5), Liriano (6), Crick (7), Vazquez (8) and Diaz; Castillo, Garrett (6), Bowman (7), Hernandez (8), Peralta (8) and Barnhart. W_Crick 2-1. L_Hernandez 1-3. Sv_Vazquez (14). HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (6), Bell (17).