|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|TAnderson ChW
|46
|178
|28
|60
|.337
|Polanco Min
|50
|197
|33
|66
|.335
|Devers Bos
|52
|197
|37
|65
|.330
|Andrus Tex
|40
|165
|26
|54
|.327
|Reddick Hou
|47
|169
|23
|55
|.325
|Brantley Hou
|52
|203
|29
|65
|.320
|LeMahieu NYY
|48
|187
|32
|59
|.316
|Dozier KC
|48
|172
|26
|54
|.314
|Fletcher LAA
|50
|171
|23
|53
|.310
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Home Runs
Springer, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 16; GSanchez, New York, 16; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; 10 tied at 13.
|Runs Batted In
Rosario, Minnesota, 45; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; DoSantana, Seattle, 41; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Correa, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Pence, Texas, 35.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2.