ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yonny Chirinos was pulled after five no-hit innings and the Tampa Bay Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Monday.

Chirinos (6-1) made his 11th appearance and fifth start this season. Oliver Drake relieved to begin the sixth and gave up a leadoff single to Luke Maile.

In addition to his starts, Chirinos sometimes comes in after an opener and is averaging five innings an outing. He struck out seven and walked two during a 69-pitch outing.

Five Rays relievers completed a four-hitter.

Austin Meadows homered and drove in three runs for the Rays, who remain two games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees despite going a season-high 13 games over .500.

Aaron Sanchez (4-4) gave up one run and six hits before leaving after the third inning because of a problem with the fingernail on his right middle finger. The oft-injured right-hander left his start on May 17 in the fourth inning with a right middle finger blister.

Jonathan Davis hit his first major league homer that got the Blue Jays within 4-2 in the seventh.

Toronto, which has lost 19 of 26, also got a ninth-inning solo homer by Freddy Galvis.

Meadows, who had three hits, had an RBI single in the second and added a two-run homer during a four-run eighth. He has seven hits over his last two games.

Jacob Waguespack made his major league debut after replacing Sanchez and allowed Tommy Pham's RBI double and Ji-Man Choi's run-scoring single during a three-run fourth that made it 4-0.

Choi circled the bases on his hit after catcher Maile's attempt to throw him out trying to advance to second sailed into center field.

Waguespack allowed three runs, three hits and struck out seven in four innings.

Charlie Montoyo, who was on Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash's coaching staff the previous four seasons, returned to Tropicana Field for the first time as Blue Jays manager.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: Rookie Cavan Biggio is among those impacted by a flu bug working its way around clubhouse and was the DH. 1B Justin Smoak is also ill.

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow, 6-1 before straining his right forearm earlier this month, admits he was "frustrated" when moved from the 10- to 60-day IL Sunday. He resumed playing catch but now is not eligible to return until July 10. ... C Mike Zunino (strained left quadriceps) is nearing a rehab assignment. ... INF Joey Wendle (broken right wrist) is hitting off a tee and playing catch at 90 feet.

GOLD GLOVE

Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier took an extra-base hit away from Rowdy Tellez with a leaping catch into the wall in the fourth.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays LHP Clayton Richard (0-0) will make his second start since returning from a knee injury against an unannounced Tampa Bay reliever Tuesday night.

