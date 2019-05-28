Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|010
|110
|000—3
|8
|2
|Baltimore
|202
|000
|10x—5
|7
|1
Norris, Alcantara (6), Hardy (8) and Greiner; Ynoa, Straily (5), Armstrong (9) and Severino. W_Straily 2-4. L_Norris 2-3. Sv_Armstrong (1). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (7), Nunez (13).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|201—3
|4
|2
|Tampa Bay
|010
|300
|04x—8
|14
|0
Sanchez, Waguespack (4), Rosscup (8), Gaviglio (8) and Maile; Chirinos, Drake (6), Roe (6), Wood (7), Alvarado (8), Kolarek (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Chirinos 6-1. L_Sanchez 3-5. HRs_Toronto, Davis (1), Galvis (8). Tampa Bay, Meadows (11).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|020
|000
|000—2
|6
|2
|New York
|030
|000
|02x—5
|7
|0
Strahm, Wingenter (7), Stammen (8), Maton (8) and Hedges; Green, Hale (2), Ottavino (6), Kahnle (7), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_Hale 1-0. L_Strahm 2-4. Sv_Chapman (15). HRs_New York, Frazier (10), Gardner (8), Sanchez (16).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|001
|000
|110—3
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|020
|000—2
|5
|2
Urena, N.Anderson (8), Conley (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro; Scherzer, Rainey (7), Barraclough (8), Grace (9), Suero (9) and Suzuki. W_Urena 3-6. L_Barraclough 1-2. Sv_Romo (10).