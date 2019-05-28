Deforestation increases in Brazil's Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A non-government group that monitors the Amazon rainforest says the pace of deforestation has been increasing.

Imazon said Monday that satellite imagery show the region lost 2,169 square kilometers (837 square miles) of forest in the most recent August-through-April period.

That's a 20% jump from the 1,807 square kilometers lost over the same nine-month period the previous year.

Analysts blame uncontrolled logging and land invasion for much of the loss, some of which occurred in protected areas and Indigenous reserves.

President Jair Bolsonaro and his environment minister have questioned the reality of climate change and spoken in favor of expanding mining and industrial farming, including in Brazil's protected areas.