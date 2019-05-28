  1. Home
World’s smallest McDonald’s opens in Sweden

The buzz is that McHive is the world’s first McDonald’s just for bees

By Judy Lo, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/28 02:03
(Screenshot of the video)

(Screenshot of the video)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- McDonald’s Sweden recently opened the world’s smallest McDonald’s restaurant – for bees.

McDonald’s Sweden released a video on its official YouTube channel, on Wednesday (May 22). The video is called “McHive – the World’s Smallest McDonald’s.”

You will not find Big Macs or Quarter Pounders at McHive, because it is a fully functioning beehive.

(screenshots of the video)

McHive echoes the spirit of sustainability. It is celebrated by several McDonald’s Sweden restaurants, which have set up beehives on their rooftops.

According to McDonald’s Sweden, the rooftop beehive initiative began locally. But it has now gone national with a total of five beehives so far this year.
McDonald's
McDonald's Sweden
beehives
McHive
environmental conservation

