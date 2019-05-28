TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Seven Taiwanese companies and individuals have been put on the “entity list” published by the United States Department of Commerce, reported Liberty Times on Monday (May 27).

On May 15, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that both China’s Huawei Technologies and its Taiwan agent Xunwei Technologies (訊崴科技) were on the entity list. It imposed license requirements for exporting, re-exporting, or transferring goods to the U.S.

According to Liberty Times, however, seven other Taiwan individuals and companies were on the entity list other than Xunwei. They are

Arthur Shyu Enrich Ever Technologies Hivocal Technology Infinity Wise Technology Kuang-Su Corporation Landstar Tech Company Yi-Lan Chen, a.k.a., Kevin Chen

The “entities” are on the list because they are considered by the U.S. government to be “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States,” according to Part 744.11, Title 15, Code of Federal Regulations.