BC-GLF--Presidents Cup Standings

|Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Dec. 12-15, 2019
|Through May 26
|Top 10 automatically qualify
|United States
|1. Dustin Johnson
|6,327
|2. Brooks Koepka
|6,116
|3. Justin Thomas
|5,359
|4. Xander Schauffele
|5,169
|5. Matt Kuchar
|5,099
|6. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,471
|7. Tony Finau
|4,282
|8. Rickie Fowler
|4,199
|9. Patrick Cantlay
|3,816
|10. Gary Woodland
|3,671
|11. Tiger Woods
|3,638
|12. Phil Mickelson
|3,521
|13. Webb Simpson
|3,458
|14. Charles Howell III
|3,134
|15. Kevin Kisner
|3,106
|International
|1. Marc Leishman
|AUS
|136.30
|2. Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|131.93
|3. Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|122.76
|4. Li Haotong
|CHN
|115.86
|5. C.T. Pan
|TPE
|114.94
|6. Cameron Smith
|AUS
|107.08
|7. Jason Day
|AUS
|102.85
|8. Justin Harding
|RSA
|102.04
|9. Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|97.99
|10. Sung Kang
|KOR
|94.05
|11. Adam Scott
|AUS
|91.37
|12. Jazz Janewatananond
|THA
|82.49
|13. Shugo Imahira
|JPN
|79.51
|14. Corey Conners
|CAN
|78.88
|15. Si Woo Kim
|KOR
|78.84