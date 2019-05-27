  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--Presidents Cup Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/05/27 23:13
BC-GLF--Presidents Cup Standings,0188 Presidents Cup Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Dec. 12-15, 2019
Through May 26
Top 10 automatically qualify
United States
1. Dustin Johnson 6,327
2. Brooks Koepka 6,116
3. Justin Thomas 5,359
4. Xander Schauffele 5,169
5. Matt Kuchar 5,099
6. Bryson DeChambeau 4,471
7. Tony Finau 4,282
8. Rickie Fowler 4,199
9. Patrick Cantlay 3,816
10. Gary Woodland 3,671
11. Tiger Woods 3,638
12. Phil Mickelson 3,521
13. Webb Simpson 3,458
14. Charles Howell III 3,134
15. Kevin Kisner 3,106
International
1. Marc Leishman AUS 136.30
2. Louis Oosthuizen RSA 131.93
3. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 122.76
4. Li Haotong CHN 115.86
5. C.T. Pan TPE 114.94
6. Cameron Smith AUS 107.08
7. Jason Day AUS 102.85
8. Justin Harding RSA 102.04
9. Abraham Ancer MEX 97.99
10. Sung Kang KOR 94.05
11. Adam Scott AUS 91.37
12. Jazz Janewatananond THA 82.49
13. Shugo Imahira JPN 79.51
14. Corey Conners CAN 78.88
15. Si Woo Kim KOR 78.84