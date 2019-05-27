Magnitude 4.1 quake jars northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.1 quake jolted the counties of Yilan and Hualien on Taiwan’s northeast coast Monday (May 27) evening, the Central Weather Bureau reported.

The temblor struck at 22:06 p.m., at a location 29 kilometers south-southwest of the Yilan County Government building, at a depth of 43.1 kilometers, according to CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 2 on Taiwan’s 7-tiered scale in Yilan County, Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, and Taoyuan City. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Nantou County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.