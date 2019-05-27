NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of men across the U.S. are signing up with lawyers to sue the Boy Scouts for damages related to sex abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of scout leaders.

The expected wave of litigation poses a financial threat to the Boy Scouts that could trigger bankruptcy.

For some of the men, it's an emotional challenge to recall the abuse and the decades of psychological damage that resulted.

The BSA has repeatedly apologized and says it now has policies to curtail abuse.