Darrell Jackson, of The Bronx, N.Y., speaks during an interview in New York, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Joining the Boy Scouts in 1972 at age 10, he
Darrell Jackson, 57, of The Bronx, N.Y., is interviewed in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was abused by scoutmaster Freddie Modica after joinin
Attorney Jason Amala, from Seattle, talks with client Darrell Jackson, of The Bronx, N.Y., in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Jackson is among hund
Darrell Jackson, of The Bronx, N.Y., and his son Darrell Jackson Jr., are photographed in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The elder Jackson was abu
Ray Luna, from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., poses for a photo in New York's Central Park, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Luna, who describes his current life as "ble
Ray Luna, 56, from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is interviewed in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Suffering abuse as a scout in the 1970s, he says, "In my h
Ray Luna, from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., is interviewed in New York, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Even during a 26-year-marriage _which produced five children b
NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of men across the U.S. are signing up with lawyers to sue the Boy Scouts for damages related to sex abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of scout leaders.
The expected wave of litigation poses a financial threat to the Boy Scouts that could trigger bankruptcy.
For some of the men, it's an emotional challenge to recall the abuse and the decades of psychological damage that resulted.
The BSA has repeatedly apologized and says it now has policies to curtail abuse.